Image copyright YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images Image example Raila Odinga na di leader of di opposition National Super Alliance for Kenya

Tension dey high for Kenya capital Nairobi where di man wey lose last year election wan swear imself as president.

Di government say wetin opposition leader Raila Odinga dey plan do na treason.

After court cancel di first election last year, dem do second election wey be say di opposition no show, and Uhuru Kenyatta win again.

Di opposition National Super Alliance or NASA, say dem dey ready to go with dia plan to hold di ceremony to swear in Raila Odinga as President, for park for central Nairobi.

Tori be say serious fight-fight fit dey with police.

Di attorney general don chook mouth, say di whole thing dey against di law and police don ban am, as dem close di park.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Odinga say di changes wey Kenya need to do credible elections never dey ground.

Mr Odinga say President Uhuru Kenyatta election victory last year na fraud.

Im say plenty opposition supporter dem don die, and most of dem na police shoot dem, as dem dey protest.

Meanwhile, one group of editors dem don complain about government plan to silence tori people.

Dem say President Kenyatta don draw ear give tori people say any of dem wey broadcast Raila Odinga swearing-in say im go shut dem down.