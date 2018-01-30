Kenya: Odinga ceremony don make TV stations close

Image copyright ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP/Getty Images Image example Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta

Di Communication Authority for Kenya don off di transmitters of some private broadcast station dem, Citizen TV and NTV.

One senior Citizen TV Editor, Peter Opondo, tell BBC say di officers from di commission carry police enter di transmission station, and na so dem cut off dia signal.

Di two TV station bin dey broadcast live from di venue wey dem suppose do di swearing-in ceremony of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Di government don draw ear give media houses say make dem no broadcast di event live.

Citizen TV na big station for Kenya and e dey nationwide, while NTV dey for only DSTV.

Meanwhile, di other major broadcaster, KTN dey on air dem no touch dem.

Tori be say Kenya people never take dia eye see dis kain shutdown before.