Nigeria wan declare state of emergency for education by April 2018

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di education ministry say dem go use di staate of emergency take train teachers well-well.

Nigeria Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu don talk say di Federal Government go declare state of emergency for di country education sector by April dis year.

Di minister say dis alarm wey dem wan raise na because of how di standard of education don drop for di country, especially for di primary school level.

Adamu draw ear, tell all di governors make dem no fail to do di same for dia states.

Di education minister dey hope say dis state of emergency go better di standard of education for Nigeria.

Local media dey report say dem go use di state of emergency take train teachers well-well and also do better infrastructure for schools.