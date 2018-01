Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di gunmen bin attack di herdsmen come begin shoot di cows anyhow.

Nigeria Police don beg di Fulani herdsmen wey be say gunmen kill 73 of dia cows yesterday, make dem no do dia own back.

Kennedy Idirisu wey be di Police Public Relations Officer for Nasarawa state where di attack happen tell BBC News Pidgin tori person Ogechi Obidiebube say dem invite di victims come dia office, come promise dem say make dem just allow police handle di matter.

Local media report say some gunmen bin attack one group of Fulani herdsmen for Kadarko community, Narasawa state on Sunday, before dem begin shoot dia cattle, come kill 73 of dia cows.