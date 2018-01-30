Kenya Journalists: Government no suppose off TV stations

Image copyright Reuters Image example Odinga supporters dey jollificate, as dem bin dey wait inside Uhuru Park, Nairobi

Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) don react to di way government off transmitter for two TV stations because dem bin dey broadcast live on di "swearing-in ceremony" wey opposition wan do.

Di stations na Citizen TV and NTV, and authorities waka come shut off dia station as dem dey show wetin dey happen for Uhuru Park.

Na for statement na im Erick Oduor, di Secretary General of KUJ say: "we don notice say di Jubilee (party) administration don use fear show senior media managers sotay dem no fit air di National Super Alliance (Nasa) ceremony for Uhuru Park during which Raila Odinga and Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka suppose "take oath of office."

Di Union say dis na di "second time wey meeting don happen for di State House to tell senior media managers how to make editorial decisions inside newsrooms dem."

Oduor write say di union " no happy at all with wetin dey happen to journalists, and dey call for respect of di Constitution of Kenya, wey dey give di media freedom to do wetin dem suppose do as watchdog wey dey chook eye on top society, without any palava."

Di join-bodi of journalists say e no make sense for di government to dey harass journalists, when dem be part of di UN Plan of Action, wey mean say dem must protect journalists.