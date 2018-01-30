Chiwendu na 29 year old mother of four children. If neighbours no shout call police for her mata, di story for be say she don die for wia her husband dey beat her, as usual.

She say her husband don carry hammer nack her head before, but di one wey pain her pass na when im beat her wen she get eight months belle sotay her pickin die for her belle.

Wetin Ore want na for her son to come back to her. For di past six months, she never take eye see her pickin. Ever since she begin friend her husband, na constant beating she dey endure before dem come marry for court for 2011 and she come born her son. But for 2015, na im di worst happen as her husband beat her sotay she faint. E come troway her things for outside say e no wan marry again after e keep dia pickin for im mama place. Today dia mata dey court.

How you fit know pickin wey dem dey do sex abuse

Dis na just two example of wetin many people, especially women dey suffer for Lagos State, wey come make di government set up di Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team DSVRT for 2014 to chook eye for dis mata so people fit report to dem and dem take action.

Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi na im be di coordinator. She say since dem start work proper for 2015, dem don receive plenty reports of househelp wey dem dey suffer, rape case dem, child abuse and sexual molestation including husband and wife wahala. Dat one no mean say dis cases don increase but e show say many people don dey come out report am.

She tell BBC News Pidgin tori person Karina Igonikon say for 2015, dem receive like 100 reports, e come increase to 450 for 2016 and last year, dem get over 1000 reports wey some of dem dey for court. So far dem don get conviction for four rape cases, conviction of four years each for two child sexual molestation cases, including 12 restraining orders against husband wey dey abuse di wife. She say, "we hope say people go get more boldness and confidence to approach court and get justice."

Image example Di DSVRT co-ordinator say if person notice any form of child abuse or domestic violence for dia area, make dem quick quick call dem or dial *6820#. You no need to put your name wen u dey report.

Mrs. Adeniyi say dem don also record some success stories wia di husband don accept say wetin im don no good, for dat kain case, dem get psychotherapy counselling and dey follow up.

For people wey no want di marriage again, dem get empowerment programme for dem as Lagos State government set up di Domestic and Sexual Violence Trustfund last year so dat wen dem apply, dem fit help dem start small business. For those wey wan start afresh, dem fit also help dem get accommodation or if dem like relocate to another state.