Image copyright SEYLLOU DIALLO/AFP/Getty Images Image example Senegal na one of di countries wey dey part of di Great Green Wall project - di na acacia tree

E go change lives and make things better for everybodi as climate matter like desertification dey change things.

When African Union say dem wan start for 2007 and 21 African countries join hand say dem go plant trees for di Sahara and Sahel region wey go reach 8,000km people dey jollificate.

Di plan be say dem wan build big barricade wey go stop as di sand for Sahara desert dey move so e go help desertification and reduce drought, famine and poverty.

E also suppose rearrange 50 million hectares of land, create jobs and reduce carbon emission.

For Nigeria, di government bin drop 10 billion Naira Presidential intervention for di project.

But as e don dey pass 10 years now and dem sink $4 billion inside, e be like say all di plan don dey turn to dream.

Image copyright Connected Development Image example Some of di plant wey go form di Great Green Wall don dey dry up

BBC Pidgin talk to one NGO wey dey follow projects wey suppose affect local communities for Nigeria on top di green wall matter.

Connected Development CEO, Hamzat Lawal talk say di Ecological Fund Office wey dey under di presidency suppose dey give Great Green Wall 15% every month, but up till now Ecological Fund Office never give dem money and dat one dey affect di project.

Early for January, Nigeria government bin do meeting with state commissioners of Environment for di 11 frontline states for di country under di Great Green Wall Programme.