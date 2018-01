Di Great Green Wall na project wey suppose help plenty community dem for West Africa.

Di project suppose complete by 2030 but since 2007, wey African Union propose am, e be like say Nigeria never make better progress.

Hamzat Lawal, di CEO for Connected Development wey be NGO wey dey follow funding for local government project talk say government suppose take di matter serious.

E also talk im own on why di project never dey work well-well.