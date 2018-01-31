Nigeria: Why Senate wan investigate excess bank charges

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki

Di Senate don decide to investigate illegal charge dem and deduction wey banks dey comot from dia customers accounts.

Dis one happen wen Senator Magnus Abe and 22 others, move motion wey dem call Urgent Need to Investigate, Regularise and Amend Conflicting, Vague and Unjust Remedies, wey di Central Bank of Nigeria dey give Victims wey Commercial banks banks charge anyhow.

Di outcome of di public hearing dem say, "go change some of di laws, wey no dey protect di customers and give dem options of wetin to do when dem overcharge dem."

Di lawmakers also agree to tell di Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions to do public hearing and invite di Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, im officials and people wey di matter concern.

Abe say: "di senate dey worry say many Central Bank rules wey suppose stop bad-bad things wey commercial banks dey do no dey work well-well, and e no dey good na im make di banks dey cheat dia customers."

"Di Senate don observe say for some commercial bank for Nigeria dey do mago-mago dey charge customers anyhow and dis one dey against tariff stipulations and credit and monetary guidelines wey Central Bank dey give from time to time," na wetin im add.

Di senate say dem know about di N2.6bn wey CBN recover from banks wey overcharge dia customers for 2015 for di statement wey Director, Corporate Communications Department, Muazu Ibrahim give.

Also, di bank investigate 6000 cases like dat, dat year alone.

"Di Senate dey worry say if dis one continue like dis e no go better for Nigerians, while commercial banks go dey enjoy big profit innocent people wey do business with dem ," na how Abe end di matter.