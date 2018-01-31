Nigeria: Onitsha "beggars" dey use pickin make N25k every day

Image example Dis no be di pickin for di Anambra case; dis ones bin run from fight-fight for Yemen

Police for Anambra State say dem don arrest two suspects wey dem accuse of using pickin to beg for money inside Onitsha.

Local media dey report say police add say di beggars bin dey make N25,000 every-every day from dis dia bad business.

Officer Rabiu Garba from di Fegge division of di Nigeria Police Force wey dey in charge of di case, confirm the tori, and e add say wetin dem dey do na to injure di pickin to make people pity dem, then carry di pickin enter another state, begin force dem to beg for money.

Oga Garba say dem collect six boys and one three-year-old girl from di hand of di suspects, and now dem don send di pickin dem back to dia families.

But di suspects wey dey inside Onitsha prisons, claim say dem be member of humanitarian group.