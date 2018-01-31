UN dey raise alarm over hunger for 9 African countries

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di UN report say na war be di main cause of di hunger.

Two United Nations (UN) agencies wey be di Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) don draw ear over di kain hunger wey dey nine African countries.

Di African countries wey dem list na Burundi, di Central African Republic (CAR), di Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan.

While Afghanistan, Haiti, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen na di other countries wey hunger dey affect.

"40,000 Cameroonian refugees fit enter Nigeria - UN

Somalia: UN don extend arms embargo

UN say na di plenty wars wey dey happen for all dis countries cause all di hunger and dem need food seriously.

For Yemen, South Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, CAR, Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Somalia, e pass quarter of di population wey dey face serious hunger crisis.

Di report say di number of people wey hunger dey wire for world rise reach 815 million for 2016.