Cameroonian gendarmes don bust enter Cross River

Image copyright AFP/Gety Image example Dis no be di first time Cameroonian gendarmes dey attack Cross River as e don happen before for 2017

At least 80 Cameroonian gendarmes bin cross di international border between Nigeria and Cameroon, come scatter Danare community for Cross River state, Nigeria.

Local report say di gendarmes wey be paramilitary police officers claim say dem dey fight some Cameroonian militants wey go hide for Nigeria.

One group of villagers for di Danare community talk say na around 2am on Monday di gendarmes just burst enter dia community, begin shoot anyhow.

Di group say di shooting make villagers begin run go find where dem go hide, make dem for no wound or die.

Di number of Cameroonian refugees wey dey seek asylum for Danare community don reach 5,000, and na fight-fight pursue dem comot for Cameroon come Nigeria.

For 2017, some Cameroonian gendarmes bin invade Bodam community, come kill two farmers.

Di Cross River State Security Adviser, Jude Ngaji say dem don already dey put eye for di matter.