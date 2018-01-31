Egypt: Copts dey teach football to Christians

Image example Mohamed Salah na top player for Egypt and im win di BBC African Footballer of The Year award for 2017

One group of young Copts don form academy to teach football to Christians inside Alexandria.

According to di academy, dia goal na to make sure say di way wey Christians no dey too dey for football stop, as some players don face plenty palava from football clubs wey don prevent dem from joining di game.

But no be everybodi happy with dis new levels; Egyptian authorities say dem no gree at all with all dis kain academy, say na bad thing wey go spoil di society.

Egypt na Muslim-majority country and di Christian minority - wey be mostly members of di Coptic Orthodox Church - na around 10% of di population.

Local sports journalist Nour Qaldas talk for inside book for 2010 say for Egypt, footbal don turn to field where religion na part of how far any player fit go.