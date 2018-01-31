E fit no beta for di Cameroon separatist Nigeria deport

Image copyright Getty Images Image example One Rapid Intervention Battalion soldier stand dey watch as dem do burial for soldiers wey die for fight-fight wey happen for Bamenda, Cameroon

Abdul Oroh, di lawyer for di Cameroonian separatist oga, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, and 12 others wey Nigeria authorities arrest and deport dis month dey worry for dia condition for jail.

Cameroon government talk-talk person, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, bin call dem terrorist and "dem dey di hand of di Cameroonian justice system for few hours … and dem go answer for dia crimes for Cameroon court."

Mr Oroh tell BBC Pidgin tori person Karina Igonikon say dis kain talk mean say dem no go get fair trial as, "people wey dem neva try for court, dem don already conclude say dem be terrorist.

"Dem don already try dem now, dem don imprison dem, e don condemn dem and for Cameroon if dem say person be terrorist na death be dat."

Since October 1, 2017 wey di group declare freedom from La Republic na im katakat increase for southern Cameroon

Mr. Oroh say e neva talk to dem since dem deport dem comot Nigeria. E say some of dem get health palava as two of dem get high blood pressure, one get kidney problem while one woman get belle.

Di lawyer bin carry di mata go Nigeria national assembly wey later tell government make dem no deport dem.

Di mata enter court sef and Federal High Court order say make government no deport dem.

But government still send dem go back to Cameroon, even as e dey against section 33 of di Geneva convention.

So now, Mr Oroh dey tell di international community to ask Nigeria why dem disobey court order and international conventions come deport dem go Cameroon.

United Nations Human Rights Commission don talk say government must allow people to see Ssiku Ayuk Tabe and others wey dey inside prison for Cameroon

Some of dis people don dey live and work for Nigeria for a very long time as university lecturers and some na lawyer wey dey practice for Nigeria. Mr Oroh talk say some of dem follow get dual citizenship as dem be part Cameroon, part Nigeria and some get US citizenship.

Im also say some of dem don register as refugees with United Nations.

Di lawyer want make Cameroon government allow doctors to see dem, plus including Red Cross and refugee people dem.