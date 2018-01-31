KonyaSpor: Why Eto'o Fils choose No 81 for new club

Image copyright Giuseppe Bellini

Samuel Eto'o Fils, Cameroon striker for all taim, player weh win Champions League title two times don sign contract weh go make e stay for KonyaSpor till 2020.

Di football star choose No 81 for new club KonyaSpor weh e mean two thing: na year weh de born e, and 8+1 di give 9.

Al dis na because as e sign e contract, Eto'o Fils no see de number weh e di ever wearam, No 9 even 99 no dey.

With e 36 years Eto'o Fils don put e football shoe dem for Atiker Konyaspor, Galasatary, for Turkey. Dis club dey for no 17 position out of 18 club dem and de league don enter no 18 day for play.

De 'African Player of the Year' leave Antalyarspor weh na still Turkish club after e score 44 goals for 77 match, qualify de team for Europa League 2017.

Na so camera and phone di jam for get Eto'o e picture as e di enter for KonyaSpor, no way for move as big crowd receive de football star.