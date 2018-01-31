Nigeria: Sambisa forest go turn to road - Army

Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Nigeria military dey struggle to defeat di Boko Haram

Nigerian Army don begin build road for Sambisa Forest, northeast side of di country; dis na to part od dia operation to comot any Boko Haram militants wey remain.

Sani Kukasheka wey be di Director, Army Public Relations, say di road go open di forest and connect communities wey dey di area.

E talk dis one inside statement wey im bring out for Maiduguri, Borno state.

"We dey try to make Sambisa forest place wey people fit dey, and also as training ground...di Nigerian Army dey do road construction inside di forest well-well, and communities wey dey around di area."

Kukasheka name di projects dem as Gwoza-Yamtake-Bita-Tokumbere-Sambisa and Gwoza-Yamtake-Bita roads.

Im say work don dey go on well-well for Gwoza-Yamteke-Bitta road, and di road from Gwoza-Yamteke-Bitta-Tokumbere, wey dey lead enter di Tokum forest."

Meanwhile, di Borno Government on Monday reduce di way motors dey move for three major roads inside di state, to stop Boko Haram members wey dey run from military attack to begin dey enter di communities.