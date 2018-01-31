'No Lassa fever for Umuahia' - FMC

Image copyright NARINDER NANU

Di Federal Medical Centre Umuahia say no case of Lassa fever dey di hospital.

Di Public Relations Officer for di hospital, Darlington Madubuko tell tori people for Umuahia say tori wey say one patient die of Lassa fever for di centre na lie.

E come beg tori people make dem check dia tori well-well before dem nack am, as dat kain tori fit cause fear and panic for other patients and workers for di hospital.

Madubuko say di hospital already get committee on Lassa fever wey dey watch against di outbreak of di disease for di hospital.

Rumour don dey reign for Umuahia say dem bring one patient from another state wey get Lassa fever and di patient die as dem reach di Accident and Emergency unit for di hospital and dis come cos confusion for di hospital.