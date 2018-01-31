Nigeria: No money for new minimum wage dis year

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di minimum wage now for Nigeria na 18,000 naira

Director General, Budget Office of di Federation, Ben Akabueze, say di 2018 budget, as e dey now, no go fit carry di minimum wage wey di Nigeria Labour Congress want.

Im say di Federal Government go need additional budget to fit implement di new minimum wage, if dem approve am.

Akabueze talk dis one as im meet with tori people and CSOs on di 2018 budget for Abuja.

For November 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari, bin set-up one 30-man Tripartite National Minimum Wage Committee, to come up with new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Dr Akabueze say: "When you reach agreement, you go first look di money and wetin e go cost. Dem go need additional budget."

"Di only thing wey dey now na wetin dem dey call public service wage adjustment, but dat one just pass N40bn small, and e fit no dey enough to cater for any adjustments wey dem fit make.''

Buhari bin say di re-negotiation of new national minimum wage dey necessary because di one wey dey now, don expire tey tey.