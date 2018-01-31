Image copyright Donald Duke/Facebook Image example Many people don point hand give Donald Duke as person wey fit run for president of Nigeria for 2019

For Abuja today, dem don launch di Coalition of Nigeria (CN) wey former president - Olusegun Obasanjo bin write for letter say be di solution to di leadership palava wey dey face di country.

For inside di letter wey Obasanjo write go give President Muhammadu Buhari last week, e talk say both di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no go fit give Nigeria di leadership wey dem deserve.

Di former president talk say: "We need Coalition for Nigeria. Coalition wey go save our country. Trust me with dis kind movement."

"Of course, nothing suppose stop dis kain movement from satisfy condition wey go bring candidate for elections."

During di launch of di Coalition Nigeria(CN), Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former governor of Osun State and Donald Duke former governor of Cross River State dey among di big people wey come, but Obasanjo no attend di ceremony.