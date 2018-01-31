Nigeria army find militias shrine, arrest native doctor

Image copyright Getty Images

Di Nigerian army don find di base wey dem say armed militias dey use to terrorize people for Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

Dem also arrest one native doctor wey dem claim say dey supply charms give di group.

Army Public Relations Director, Brig Gen Sani Usman, say na for Tor-Dunga town, Katsina-Ala local government Area of Benue State dem find di base.

Im say soldiers arrest di native doctor, wey im name be Tordue Gber, a.k.a. Tiv Swem for im shrine and kill another person wey dey with am.

Gber na paddy to notorious criminal, Akwazar Terwase, wey dem don already declare wanted.

Usman say investigation bin show say di shrine na hiding place for for armed militias.