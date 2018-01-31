Image copyright CHARLES NII ARMAH MENSAH/FACEBOOK Image example Shatta Wale na one of di artist wey fans for Ghana dey bob head to

Ghana reggae-dancehall musician Shatta Wale don set to join new record label, Zylofon media and fans just dey jolli dey go.

Tori bin first comot say dem wan sign di artist for $1.5 million and give am house plus Rolls Royce on top.

But dis signing no put dat one.

Plenty fans just enter social media to talk dia own on top di new move for di artist.

For Zylofon media Instagram page, dem just dey show plenty things wey dey happen.

Dem dey do di event for Zylofon headquarters.

Shatta Wale after dis deal go join other big-big artist dem like Becca, Stonebwoy and Joyce Blessing for di record label.