Benue Killings: Police and Senate wan wear di same trouser

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria Police don dey get plenty heat from Nigerians wey want make di fight-fight and killings for Benue stop

Nigeria senators don begin drag di country police oga, say im must explain why police never arrest anybodi, over attack by suspected herdsmen for Benue state, north central side of di country.

Di lawmakers say di Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, go must appear before dem, today 1 February, to answer why im never obey di deadline arrest and prosecute those behind di attack, wey kill 73 people.

Local media dey report say di Senate tell Mr Idris to appear before di Senate Committee on Police Affairs because na since 16 January dem don draw line for ground, say make di police oga find di suspects quick-quick, within 14 days.

Na on 30 January di deadline bin expire.

Na Senator Joshua Lidani (wey dey represent Gombe-South) remind im mates on 31 January say di time wey dem give di police don waka, and dem never carry anybodi go court.

Mr Lidani say: "even as we tell di Inspector-General wetin we for here don decide, as I know dis matter, dem never arrest anybodi, and no information don reach di Senate sef."

Na so Bukola Saraki, wey be di Senate President say im sef no happy with wetin di police dey do.

Saraki add say: "we need to let security agencies dem know say deadline no be for play-play. If dem think say we go just let dis matter go, then di answer na no."