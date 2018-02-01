Image copyright Getty Images Image example US President Donald Trump no gree close di Guantanamo Bay detention camp, wey bi US military prison for di coast of Guantánamo Bay inside Cuba

Ghanaians for social media dey call for return of "Gitmo 2" detainees back to Guantanamo Bay prison, after US President Donald Trumps give executive order for say make dem open am again.

After demma stay for Ghana expire 6 January, Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayokor Botchway explain say government not fit remove di detainees sake of former John Mahama administration give dem refugee status.

But di calls plenty on government, as more Ghanaians no want see di Gitmo detainees for di country.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Charles Owiredu reveal say di ex-Gitmo 2 detainees wey be Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef den Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby, give government go-ahead, make dem search third country dem go fit leave Ghana for.

But chaw people no sure if government go fit find another country who go like take di ex-Gitmo detainees.

Dem want make government return dem to US, as Guantanamo Bay wey dey Cuba go remain open.