Senegal, France dey meet on top education for girls

Image copyright UNICEF Image example Mali, Guinea and Liberia dey among di countries for Africa where e hard for girls to get education

Education campaigners, politicians and business people dey gather today for Dakar, Senegal to raise money for pickin dem to go school.

Na at least four African heads of state and France President Emmanuel Macron dey attend di Global Partnership for Education, wey wan raise $2 billion every year by 2020, to help more pickin inside developing countries enter school.

BBC tori person Laeila Adjovi dey report say Senegalese president Macky Sall go show face, and di idea no be just to fill classrooms dem.

Di Global Partnership want high quality learning wey go put eye for disabled pickin dem, and girls. Another thing be say, as business people dey put money inside dis levels, dem want make di developing countries too increase di money wey dem dey spend on top education to 20 per cent of dia budgets.

Di conference go last for two days, and dis na di first time wey dem go hold di am for Africa, since dem make di Global Partnership for Education for 2002.