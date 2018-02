'Nigerian senators go soon get dia own oxygen,' no be only passport office

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria Senate President, Bukola Saraki, bin say im hope say immigration service understand say Nigerians dey suffer well-well to collect dia passport

Some Nigerians no too happy, as di country immigration service go open new passport office inside di National Assembly.

Wilson Orhiunu tell BBC News Pidgin tori person Ruona Meyer say di thing no make sense, as people still dey struggle for inside and even outside Nigeria to get passport.

Na on 29 January na im Muhammad Babandede, Comptroller-General of di Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) announce say: "dis new passport office go make am easy for members of di National Assembly to get dia passport or renew am. Dem no longer need to come our office for Abuja Airport Road for dat one."

Then Senate President Bukola Saraki as im bin dey commission di new passport office say im hope say immigration service understand say Nigerians dey suffer well-well to collect dia passport.

But di matter vex Mr Orhiunu, wey say: "dis one bi laik how dem dey use dispatch rider to clear road instead of solving di traffic congestion problems. Dem go soon get dia own oxygen and breeze."

Di scarcity of Nigeria passport start for 2016, after di company wey dey manufacture am begin say low exchange rate of dollar to Naira wan make dem increase price.

For April 2017 na im Sunday James, di spokesperson for di NIS say government dey seriously look how dem wan begin produce passport dem inside Nigeria.

‎Ronke Shitta say while dem dey do all dis one, make dem no give Senators special treatment.

"Which kind behaviour be dis? If dem use di one wey everybody dey use wetin go happen to them? Yeye dey smell," na wetin she talk.

Ade Akinlaja sef talk her mind: "soon to get dia own country na im remain. If you be government official you suppose to enjoy di same office your citizens dem dey enjoy."