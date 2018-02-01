UNHCR di look for $157mn for helep Boko Haram victim

Image copyright Boko Haram Image example Boko Haram first attack for 2009

Di United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR) don launch appeal for Niger for collect $157 million for helep Boko Haram refugee dem for Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

Na around 47 United Nations agency dem go take care for over 283,000 pipo weh leave dia house dem for seka Boko Haram militants fight-fight, for Lake Chad Basin.

De agency Deputy High Commissioner, Kelly Clements when e di launch de UNHCR appeal say: "Boko Haram crisis di drag and e no di finish. Make de world no forget victim dem for dis conflict weh e di take pipo dia life and weh e look laik say na only small hope for peace and stability dey."

Since 2013, dis Boko Haram crisis don displace around 2.4 million pipo for Northeast Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger, and even now, many Nigerians still di go for far-far poor community dem for neighbouring kontris, na wetin de agency tok.

Food na de big wahala to find, and Clements say: "future for young pipo get K-leg if dey lack food; dis wan di affect family dignity and how pikin dem di grow."

No bi only refugee lack things dem - de community weh e di receive de refugee dem also need help because facility dem and facilities no dey enough.

Clements add say dem need support for add dia service laik place for stay, health, education, water and sanitation.