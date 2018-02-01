Benue Killings: How seven people take die for Gboko?

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Samuel Ortom Governor of Benue say dem dey try stop do kill-kill for di north central Nigerian state.

Di Benue State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, say youths for Gboko area of Benue State don kill seven people.

Di police oga talk dis one with tori people say di people wey die bin dey travel go Okene for Kogi state or maybe Taraba state, before bad-bad people attack dem come kill dem and burn dem to ashes.

"We get information for Wednesday morning say some bad-bad people just enter one garage for Gboko where dem attack seven people we fit be Fulani people."

"Di passengers bin dey park where dem try to enter bus; di police for di area get information rush go di place; na so di bad- bad boys begin stone police."

Owoseni say police don arrest some people wey dey help dem gather information. Im say di command no go waste time to deal with di people wey dey behind di attack."

Im add say dem dey get information say some people wey dey di state and even outside sef, dey plan to attack some communities wey dey along Benue and Nasarawa state borders.

Meanwhile, di state government don announce curfew for Gboko till further notice.

According to statement wey di Governor tori person release, Tahav Argezua, di government say di curfew go last 6pm to 6am from January 31 till dem review am.