Nigeria wan give youths chance for 2019 elections
Nigeria government say dem don ready to give young people opportunity to begin enter politics for di country well-well.
Di Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung say youths sef no gree; don begin demand for chance to enter politics.
Dalung say di "Not Too Young to Run campaign for Nigeria show say di country get mind to give young people chance.
According to Dalung, di youths dey ask why Nigeria go dey plan dia future without dem, upon say na young people plenty pass for Nigeria.
Di government believe say if young Nigerians get opportunity to begin hold political office, dem go fit plenty beta things.