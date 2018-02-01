Kenya: Court say make government open back TV stations

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Goverment switch off di broadcasters' signals on Tuesday after di TV stations no gree obey a state order make dem no show live footage of Raila Odinga "swearing-in" ceremony.

High court for Kenya don suspend for now di shutdown wey Kenya government do to di three largest private TV stations until full hearing of di matter wey dey court.

One of di stations wey di shutdown affect tweet di latest judgement of di court.

Government bin close di TV stations as dem dey plan to broadcast opposition leader Raila Odinga backyard "inauguration" as president inside Nairobi.

Odinga lose last year election and plenty people see di swearing-in wey im go do recently as publicity stunt.

One human rights activist Okiya Omtata later come carry di mata go court make dem declare di shutdown say e no follow for law.

Meanwhile, Kenyans don dey vex say dem no fit watch news and their favorite programmes for three days.