Lagos State don get special court for sexual offence

Image copyright Nick Youngson/Alpha Stock Images Image example Di sexual offence court go help fight against sexual abuse

Lagos State government don launch four special courts wey go dey handle sexual offence and corruption case.

Di News Agency of Nigeria report say two of di court go dey judge special offence like economic and financial crimes while di other two go dey judge sexual offence.

Di Sexual Offence Court na di first time dis kain one don dey for inside Nigeria.

Image copyright Tinker Image example Over 400 case na im domestic and sexual violence response team and Mirable centre say dem don handle between 2015 and now

During di opening of di court, Lagos State deputy governor Dr Oluranti Adebule say dis plan na to make hearing and trial of sexual plus money mata crime dey fast-fast.

Dr Oluranti say: "I dey very happy about di two court wey go handle sexual related offence as e go support our fight against sexual abuse.

"Dis sexual offence courts go get prosecutors with better training and experience wey go talk with survivors, give dem support and make sure say no delay dey di cases."

Between 2015 and now, Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) and Mirabel Centre say dem don handle over 400 case of sexual offence while 376 cases na im dey for different courts.