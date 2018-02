UN say Nigeria do bad to deport Cameroon secessionist

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cameroonian refugees, including women and children wey gather for meeting inside Bashu-Okpambe village wey dey Boki district of Cross Rivers State, Nigeria, on January 31, 2018.

Di UN Refugee agency (UNHCR) don condemn Nigeria say dem go against international agreement after dey pursue di leader of Cameroonian Anglophone separatist movement and im supporters go Cameroon.

Di UNHCR say dem learn with 'great concern' di way wey Nigeria use force handover 47 Cameroonians to di Cameroonian authorities on di 26 January 2018.

For di statement wey di UN refugee agency release today, dem say most of dis Cameroon people don bin submit asylum claims give Nigeria so dat dem go fit dey di country.

Dey also say Nigeria still go ahead with di return upon UNHCR effort and talk-talk with di government:

"UNHCR wan remind Nigeria of wetin dem suppose do under international and Nigerian law, and advise di Nigerian government to stop di forceful return of Cameroonian asylum-seekers back to di country wey dem from come."

Cameroon don bin call di 47 "terrorists" and talk say dem go answer for di crime wey dem don commit.

Di UN don advice di government of Cameroon to make sure say dem treat di group according to di human rights law and standards."