Image copyright Kunle/John Image example Obasanjo say make people wey wan join di Movement go register for dia website

Former Nigeria president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo say President Muhammadu Buhari don violate di country constitution, as im take appoint people wey dey lead security agencies.

Obasanjo talk dis one for statement im read on Thursday for Ogun State, southwest Nigeria as im go di Secretariat of di Nigeria Union of Journalists for Oke Ilewo area of Abeokuta to launch im Coalition for Nigeria Movement.

"Di federal character principle wey dey our constitution na to guide leadership to fit search for correct people for major offices wey dem suppose distribute across di entire country and avoid to concentrate am for few ethnic hands as e be now for di leadership of our security agencies."

"To avoid dat kain thing wey no carry everybody along, we get di National Assembly and Federal Character Commission, both of dem suppose raise alarm or call for correction of actions by executive wey violate di spirit of our constitution."

Tori be say Obasanjo later fill im form as member of di coalition and submit am to di national coordinator of di Movement, wey be Oyinlola.

Image copyright Kunle/John Image example Obasanjo say if di Movement turn to political party, say im go comot

People wey follow am go di launching na former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke and Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola wey be former governor of Osun State.

"Dat my letter to President Buhari no be joke, but na deep concern for Nigeria", di former president talk.

"Whether dem hear my advise or dem no hear, Nigeria no go fit continue as business as usual."

On Wednesday for Abuja Nigeria capital, na im dem bin first launch di Movement but Obasanjo bin no show face there.

Image copyright Kunle/John Image example Obasanjo say im letter to Buhari no be joke

Nigeria Union of Journalists wey dem use dia secretariat take launch di Movement for Ogun State, say di Coalition for Nigeria Movement hire one of di halls inside dia building.

When tori people ask Obasanjo whether dis im Movement and former Minister of Education; Oby Ezekwesili 3rd Force dey work together, im say: "As far as I know, we no get any direct or indirect relationship with any other movement. But if any group wey get di same belief wey we get wan join, no wahala....when di big masquerade come out, di small ones go disappear."