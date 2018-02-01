‘You dey like lizard, we go cripple you’ - Party loyalist warn Ghana journalist

Image copyright Eddie Kwabi Image example Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah be social media campaigner wey campaign against poor sanitation

Social media activist den Journalist Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah in life dey danger inside after New Patriotic Party (NPP) loyalist threaten am say she den in boys go destroy in life if he no stop in campaign which dey expose poor sanitation for Ghana.

Ghana vex for Australian High Commissioner wey complain about dirty

Ghana authorities don clean dirty for Australian High Commission

Di journalist Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah be leading social media campaigner wey recently start campaign against sanitation Minister, Kofi Adda sake of filth engulf most parts of Accra.

"If you criticize Kofi Adda again, we go teach you bitter lesson. You go lock for your bed top, we go cripple you for life. E be you appoint Kofi Adda? So why you want make President Akufo-Addo sack am," Hajia Boya talk these things for audio recording inside.

Last week, di journalist re-post tweet of Australian High Commissioner for Facebook complaining about how rubbish full in area. Di Minister after di complain organise clean up for di area.

But, menerz for social media start call for di removal of di Sanitation Minister, say make President Akufo-Addo comot am from office, di pressure be what result in death threats.

Di death threat shock people sake of media freedom dey Ghana but with these threats, menerz make worried but hope say current government no go entertain any such threats on media.