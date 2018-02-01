Mowzey Radio: Ugandan musician die after fight for club

Image copyright Will Boase

Uganda musician, Mowzey Radio, don die for di hospital wey im dey receive treatment after fight wey happen for club.

Even as Uganda President, Yowei Museveni, bin donate $8,300 (£5,800) to help pay hospital money, Radio - im real name na Moses Ssekibogo - no survive di wound wey im suffer for head for di club fight 10 days ago.

Five people don enter police net on top di mata.

According to Uganda tori people Daily Monitor, dem beat di singer sotay im faint for one popular club wey dey Entebbe, south of di capital Kampala.

Na hospital im dey since den, even as im managers say im condition dey improve.

But early Thursday morning dem announce say di singer don die. E pain many people.

President Museveni sef join hail di life of di late Afrobeat musician.

Have been told about the untimely death of musician Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio. I had only recently made a financial contribution towards his treatment and hoped he would get better. He was a talented young person with a great future ahead of him. May he rest in peace. — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) February 1, 2018

Di singer mama, Jane Kasubo, say Radio na everything to am and as e don die, she no get anything again.