Nigeria Senate: Court confirm dia power to reject Magu

Nigeria Senate dey jolly say court don vindicate dem on top Economic and Financial Crimes Commission oga, Ibrahim Magu mata.

Chairman for Senate Committee for Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi, tell tori people on Thursday say Federal High Court don rule say National Assembly get power to accept or reject im appointment.

Sabi-Abdullahi say, dem happy with di judgement and dem "wan salute Nigeria Judiciary" as dem dey take "protect democracy."

Di Senate bin don reject Magu appointment many times sake of Department of State Service bin disqualify am.

Recently sef, dem put embargo on top confirmation for all di appointment wey President Mohammadu Buhari don do. Sabi-Abdullahi say, di embargo go remain until dem replace Magu.

Justice John Tsoho say, National Assembly get right to reject Magu, but wetin im no talk na whether im decision mean say Magu no be EFCC oga again.