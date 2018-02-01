Nigeria Police say dem ready for governors wey dey give militia weapon

Image copyright Getty Images

Di oga kpatakpata for Nigeria police, Ibrahim Idris, say make state police commissioners put eye for governors wey dey give dia people weapon to fight.

Mr Idris talk dis wan for di monthly meeting wey im dey do with commissioners for di country capital, Abuja.

"no government for dis country get di power to approve firearms for any Nigerian"

E come knack di police commissioners warning say im know say plenty of dem dey join body with governors to give weapons to people.

Mr Idris say dem no get power to allow any group or person carry pistol or AK47.

Di Inspector-General Idris tell di state police ogas make dem no dey approve vigilante group anyhow for dia command.