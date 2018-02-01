Image copyright facebook Image example Governor of Kaduna State Nasir Elrufai

Nine persons don die and seventeen odas injure as robbers attack Kabulu village for Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State, north-west Nigeria.

Some of di village people wey talk to BBC Pidgin tori person, Dooshima Abu say di robbers enter dia village come dey shoot anyhow and burn-burn people house. Even those wey try run go hide, di robbers just dey shoot dem.

Zubair Abdurra'uf wey dey live for di area, say na for Wednesday night e happen and say dem kill seven people and two odas wey bin get injury die dis morning.

E say dis robbers don dey attack di village since 2012, as dem go come burn people houses, steal dia property and even carry di women and molest dem.

Abdurra'uf di fear say one day di robbers fit come wipe di village as di place dey inside thick forest.

E say before-before, security people bin no dey but now di state government don deploy soldiers for di area but dat one no stop di attack.