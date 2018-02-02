Benue Militia: Government nack N50mn reward for gang leader head

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Benue state governor Samuel Ortom dey battle with fight-fight and crime for di north central Nigerian state

Benue state government don drop N50mn (about $140,000) as dash-money for anybodi wey fit bring information wey go lead dem to one notorious criminal gang leader.

Authorities for di north central state wey don dey battle with communal clashes between suspected Fulani herdsmen and area people say dis gang leader street name na "Ghana."

Tori be say "Ghana" and im gang people bin don dey do bad-bad thing for di state, and wen dem attack Zaki Biam market, na im governor Samuel ortom promise to give anybodi N5mn to know where "Ghana" dey.

But dat one no work, so dem increase am.

Na di Benue information and orientation commissioner, Lawrence Onoja talk all dis one, after di state executive meeting.

Mr Onoja add say dem don also ban di use of siren, still come order police make dem catch anybody wey cover im motor plate number, as security don dey high for di state.

Soldiers don enter Gboko Town

Meanwhile, troops don land for Gboko, to bring peace come di area, after youths attack some Fulani herdsmen, still kill seven of dem.

Di soldiers bin enter streets with dia truck to show force and dis wan come make di people dey fear.

Di army talk-talk person for Benue State, Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni say di dem dey for Gboko to bring peace and not to burn people house, as rumour bin carry am.

Meanwhile, plenty people don enter social media di vex for di way Benue youths kill di Fulani herdsmen:

Now that some Benue people have burnt Fulanis alive I hope some of you will feel fulfilled and leave the people alone?

As every Fulani you know suddenly became a killer herdsman.

Maybe the pastors can stop their spread of hate since it has yielded good fruit — Souljah (@jeffphilips1) January 31, 2018