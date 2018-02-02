Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na Volgograd Arena, where tori be say locust fit show face

Di 2018 World Cup for Russia fit get K-leg, as plenty-plenty locusts fit attack di football fields, something wey go bring "scandal for front of di whole world."

Na Pyotr Chekmarev, wey be senior official for Russia dia Agriculture Ministry talk dis one on 31 January.

Im say: "Di whole world dey come here. Football fields dem dey green. Locusts dey always love where green well-well. How dem no go fly reach where dem dey play football?"

Na for 12 stadiums inside 11 cities na im dem wan play matches. Mr Chekmarev, wey be di head of di agriculture ministry dia crop farming department, say na around one million hectares of land for south side of Russia full with locusts.

Volgograd, where Tunisia go play England on 18 June, dey among di affected area wey locusts fit show face.

Reuters news agency dey add say dis one fit dey one kain, as President Vladimir Putin bin dey hope to use di World Cup wey go happen from June 14 to July 15 to show im country as superpower for front of di world, even as tension dey between am and Western countries, over Syria and Ukraine.