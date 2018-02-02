US say Raila Odinga no be Kenya President

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Raila Odinga don change im position for Twitter to "His Excellency Raila Amolo Odinga"

Di US government say dem reject di by-force inauguration wey Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga do for imsef on Tuesday 30 January.

Na di US state department say wetin Mr Odinga do no show any respect for di Kenyan constitution and rule of law.

But as dem dey talk dis one, US still use corner of mouth talk say make di Kenyan government bring back di signals of three leading media houses wey dem bin off, to stop dem from covering di opposition ceremony as e dey happen live.

BBC tori person Anne Soy say di US dey among di first foreign government to condemn Mr Odinga byforce inauguration.

Di State department draw ear well-well say dem recognise di re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta and add say make everybodi use court to solve any bad belle wey dem get.

Tori be say even as di courts for Kenya suspend di shut down on Thursday, but di three leading television stations never still resume broadcast again.

Na dis one make US government say di one dem no like na di way e wan be like say di government dey use fear take stop tori people from dia work.