Bawumia: Ghanaians cheer 'Dada O dende' as VP return from UK medical leave

When Mahamudu Bawumia bin dey sick di country bin swear in di Speaker of Parliament as di next choice

Dem say he no fit talk, dem say he no fit stand, dem say he no fit chop! But yestee Ghana Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia do all as people cheer 'Dada O Dende,' when he return from UK.

Mr Bawumia dey wear some blue suit over in white shirt, in wife chock for in side as he dey smile den shake top government people wey dey welcome am.

Di vice president drop for di Kotoka International Airport exactly 8:00 pm British Airways flight top after he fly go United Kingdom for medical leave, wey last 12 days.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, den in Vice President sit for di VVIP Lounge for di Airport as dem dey chat den smile.

Some people do against plenty say di man sick basaa he no fit do anything, but video of Dr Bawumia den in wife pop up as dem dey stroll for street in London.

Menerz talk say all be stage managed but yestee di Veep arrive live and coloured dem all demma face die.

Some people saf get vim say as he return dieer di dollar go make stable for Ghana.

As Vice President, Dr Bawumia dey occupy position as Head of government in Economic Management Team, so expectations be say he go hit di ground running make Ghana economy make better for 2018.