Nigeria: Taraba go soon face attack - Governor

Image copyright AHMED OUOBA/AFP/Getty Images Image example Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo dey head special committee wey dey look security matter for di region

Di governor of Taraba State, for Nigeria don say plan dey ground for serious attack to happen for di north central state in di next 10 days.

Na Punch newspaper dey report say Darius Ishaku say im receive dis information from area.

Mr Ishaku also say im don pass di information to security agencies, and e no think say anybodi don take any action.

Tori be say di governor dey talk for di capital Jalingo on 1 February, to members of di opposition Peoples Democratic Party, wey come visit am because one member of di state House of Assembly wey be Hosea Ibi, don die.

Mr Ishaku say: "when I enter office, I bin ask my people to give me peace, say I go give dem development back. Taraba never take eye see peace, but we get development. I dey here as governor wey wear crown, but I no get sword."

"You go call police and security agencies for help; dem go tell you say dem need to clear from Abuja before dem act. Before you know it, you go lose 100 people."