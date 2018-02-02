Image copyright REINNIER KAZE Image example Na thousands of Cameroonians don run from violence for Anglophone region enter Nigeria

De crisis for northwest region don make governor ban firearms and ammunition, and population go give any local or imported gun for authorities.

Dis wan na decision for Northwest Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique. For six months and above, government don suspend di use, keep, selling and buying of local gun firearms and ammunition.

"Any man weh e di keep gun, make e go giveam for authorities and collect receipt", na weti governor advice for release for 1 February.

Di statement still say na di socio-political crisis, insecurity, threats and attack dem from terrorist group for de region don push governor for take dis decision.

Law enforcement officer dem go do search and di carry out control so if deh catch any man with gun or ammunition now, de person go taste music for law.

Make population respect dis decision weh e be na for protect dem with dia property and for safeguard kontri, na weti governor di advice pipo.