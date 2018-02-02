Nigeria: Lagos state don jail 33 wey troway dirty

Image example Some of di offenders bin cross expressway, and some dey sell market for street

Court for Lagos, Nigeria don sentence at least 33 people go jail unto say dem troway dirty anyhow for road.

Di court say di offenders wey dem arrest on 30 January bin disobey di Lagos state Environmental Sanitation Laws 2017.

Na around Ikeja, Iyana-Ipaja, Mushin and Iyana-Isolo areas of di state dem arrest dis 33 people. No be only people wey troway dirty dem arrest; authorities nab people wey dey hawk market for di streets and those wey dey cross expressway with leg, instead of to use bridge, join di list.

Di Magistrate wey dey in charge na Ogundare Olayiwola.

Im say court give di five months inside prison to di people wey dump dirty for road and those wey dem catch dey sell for streets, but dem still get choice to pay N20, 000 as fine.

Meanwhile, di people wey dem catch dey cross main road anyhow, na five hours of community service court carry give dem and dem also fit decide to pay fine of N10,000.