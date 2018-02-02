Bayelsa want make Ijaw language enter WAEC syllabus

Image copyright WaEC/FACEBOOK Image example WAEC na one of di main exams wey students for some West African countries dey write before dem enter University.

Di Bayelsa state government for Nigeria say dem don ready to rub mind with di country Federal Ministry of Education make dem for carry di Ijaw people language, Izon put for syllabus of di West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Na di state Commissioner for Culture and Ijaw National Affairs, oga Austin Dressman talk dis one for Yenagoa, di Bayelsa state capital.

Dressman wey claim say Ijaw na di second largest tribe for Nieria, ginger all di people wey dey speak Ijaw make dem dey teach dia pickin dem di language make e for no die.

Di Commissioner say, "Na we get di cross to carry our language enter di next level."