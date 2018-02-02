Nigeria: Four Herdsmen suspects don enter hot soup

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Local communities don clash with herdsmen for di Nigeria; dis no be one of di herdsmen wey dem arrest

Vigilante group don arrest four suspected Fulani herdsmen wey dem say carry dangerous weapons for Agadagba Obon town, Ondo State, south west Nigeria, according to Punch newspaper.

Nobodi know who dis four herdsmen be wey dem say carry gun dey waka for town before dem arrest dem.

Di state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph don confirm di arrest.

Im say "dem don hand dem over to us with us and when we ask dem some question, dem tell us say dem be farmers wey want take boat go Edo State, but we still dey investigate."

"No report say di suspects dem don kill anybodi with dia weapons wey dem dey carry up and down."

According to Mr Joseph, some of di weapons wey dey collect from di suspects hand na guns, cutlasses, daggers and axes.

Tori be say dis thing don put fear for area people bodi, especially women wey don stop to go farm so dat herdsmen no go attack dem.