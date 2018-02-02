Image copyright Drew Angerer Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari as im dey talk for di US.-Africa Business Forum, US

Nigeria president don choose one long-time staff for di country central bank to be di new deputy governor.

Muhammadu Buhari talk on 1 February say im do dis one to cover di empty position, after di bank cancel one meeting last month sake of say people no plenty reach to hold di meeting.

Di man wey di president pick na Edward Adamu, and Senate go still need to confirm am.

Tori be say Mr Adamu, get pass 20 years' experience for central bank, to take di position of Sulaiman Barau wey retire for December.

Mr Barau na him bin be di oga for operations.

Meanwhile, Mr Adamu come from di north side of Nigeria and President Buhari don inform Senate about dis appointment mata with letter, wey im write to dem on 26 January.