Image example All di road from Oniru to Lekki-Epe Expressway block sake of dis new toll tariff

Di new increase for money wey drivers dey pay to use Lekki toll gate dey cause serious hold up for di Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Dis na because di Lekki Concession Company (LCC) wey dey manage di road begin collect di new fare on Thursday 1 February.

For di Admiralty Circle Plaza, salon cars dey pay N200 instead of N120; SUV dey pay N250 instead of N150, while danfo bus and okada dey pay 100 instead of N80.

For di Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, salon cars dey pay N300 instead of N250; SUV dey pay N400 from N300, then danfo bus and okada go pay N200.

But many drivers dem dey vex on top di matter, say dem bin no know, and di increment no dey fair at all.

Di matter serious sotay people still talk plenty for social media.

Some say car owners wey no happy begin take another route wey come begin affect di whole Lekki Phase One area, sotay no movement for many hours.

Others say di money wey dem dey pay high pass wetin LCC announce as di increase; some danfo drivers say dem pay N250 instead of di N100 wey LCC bin say dem increase di money to.

Image example People complain say dem no see beta reason for di toll increase

We assure all our road users along the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway of continuous delivery of excellent services.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/r6sNWUq2rl — Lekki Concession Co. (@LCCTollRoad) January 28, 2018



— Lekki Concession Co. (@LCCTollRoad) January 28, 2018

Lekki toll gate price increase is now in effect. We just paid 250. And it pinched my friend's soul because she never hesperred it. Make una carry money complete — Arit Okpo (@menoword) January 31, 2018

I paid N250 at the Lekki toll gate this morning. It's time to move to Surulere. — 🕉FunkSoul🕉 (@SherifahB) February 1, 2018

Lekki/ Ikoyi toll gate is the BIGGEST SCAM ever. Imagine the hike in price 😡😡 — SQUISHY SQUASHY💫 (@Wunms_) February 2, 2018

For di paper wey LCC bring out to say dem dey increase di toll dem write: "e don reach to review di toll money so dat di company fit meet up to pay dia loan money wey we collect from di local and foreign lenders, as foreign exchange dey increase steady for di past few years."

"LCC no fit continue to operate or provide service if we no review di toll tariff," na wetin dem add.

But many people dey wonder why dis reason dey come up, as di Lagos State government bin don take over di loan.

According to research

LCC makes ~N8 million per day on Toll gate fee

With a 66.6% increase, it jumps to N13.28 million

In a month, that's N400 million



Subsequent to the state Buy Back

Can they state:

1.) Cost of buy back

2.) Revenue generated from toll

— Oluwatosin Olaseinde (@tosinolaseinde) February 1, 2018

Before govt took over LCC, we knew those prices were untenable. The govt even refused the tolling of the second gate, but you want the govt to keep subsidizing your 4X4s and sedans when they could put the money to better use. — Chairman AW (@AffiSupaStar) February 1, 2018

I am glad I didn't have to flunk this in an exam. I had no idea the Lagos State government had bought the equity of the owners of LCC. As far back as 2014! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 30, 2018

For June 2016, di Lagos State government bin say dem don restructure di N25.3bn credit facility wey local and international lenders bin give dem to buy back di LCC. Na di Commissioner for Information and Strategy Steve Ayorinde bin explain to tori people say di government don pay total of N9.8bn as full and final settlement of LCC debt to dia international lender, wey grant 21.6% reduction to di State.

Im come say local lenders give dem 12% cut, instead of di 18.5% wey bin dey.

So people dey ask: if di State government don take over di loan, which one LCC dey increase toll to pay which loan again?