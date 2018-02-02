Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Nigerian government say dem must return all di 5000 of dia people wey trap for Libyan detention camps

465 Nigerian returnees from Libya don land for Port Harcourt. Martins Ejike di south-south zonal coordinator of di National Emergency Management Agency NEMA say dis na di fourth batch of returnees wey dem don bring come back come for di city.

Dem land around 12.55am for Friday morning.

Ejike say di evacuation exercise dey very successful in spite of some challenges wey dem bin get for Libya wen dem dey negotiate for dia return.

Im say federal government dey put everything in place to make sure say evacuation of di returnees go dey go sharp-sharp.

Dem no support media player for your device "Dem sell me three times for Libya"

Muhammadu Dahiru di public relations officer for Max Air, wey bring di returnees say so far dem don return 1,955 returnees out of di 3,138 wey dem expect to bring back with dia plane.

Federal government don identify five thousand Nigerians wey dey trapped for Libyan detention camps.