Image copyright AFP

UN migration agency say ninety people fit don die for boat wey capsize for Libya coast.

Three of di pipo wey survive say most of those wey drown na from Pakistan.

Di agency talk for statement say dem don see ten of di dead bodi.

One of dia talk-talk person say plenty Pakistan pipo don dey try follow Libya enter Italy.

For many years now plenty migrants from Africa and Asia kontri don die for Libya water.